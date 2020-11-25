Three-star defensive end David Abiara has decommitted from Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class, announcing the news via Twitter on Wednesday.
Respect the Decision. pic.twitter.com/nWU3j37xtX— HBO/D (@Dtx_Davidd) November 25, 2020
The Mansfield (Texas) Legacy product backing off his verbal pledge comes as no surprise. Abiara considered going elsewhere for several months. And the Irish may not have taken him in this class anyway.
Last month, Abiara was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass in Southlake, Texas. According to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 27. Abiara agreed to an interview request from the Tribune on Sept. 29 but did not follow through.
Notre Dame landed Abiara’s commitment on March 27. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Abiara was coming off a productive season in which he recorded 75 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks.
247Sports ranks Abiara as its No. 40 strongside defensive end and No. 685 overall player in the class, while Rivals slates him No. 24 at the same position.
While committed to ND, Abiara kept communicating with Oklahoma’s coaching staff. The Sooners were his perceived favorite until the Irish offered him a scholarship in January. He took a recruiting trip to South Bend in February.
Texas (May 25) and SMU (July 4) entered the mix after offering Abiara during the summer. Both schools are thought to be contenders in his recruitment. Abiara’s communication with other coaching staffs seemed to prompt Notre Dame to look at other defensive end recruits this cycle.
The Irish flipped defensive end Will Schweitzer’s pledge from Nebraska in August. Defensive end Jason Onye and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio also are committed to Notre Dame. The Irish are attempting to flip Highland Springs (Va.) High defensive end Kelvin Gilliam from Oklahoma. Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica’s Devin Aupiu, a three-star defensive end pledged to UCLA, also is hearing from Notre Dame’s coaching staff.
With 23 commits in 2021, Notre Dame looks to have a few more spots this cycle. The Irish are pursuing multiple recruits at running back, defensive end and defensive back. Running backs Byron Cardwell and Donovan Edwards, cornerback Ceyair Wright, safety Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Gilliam are among the top remaining targets.
Four recruits have decommitted from Notre Dame's 2021 class: offensive lineman Greg Crippen, wide receiver Deion Colzie, cornerback Philip Riley and Abiara. Colzie (Sept. 28) and Riley (Nov. 16) re-pledged to the Irish.
247Sports and Rivals now ranks this Irish class No. 8 and No. 10 nationally, respectively.