Dante Moore

Four-star quarterback Dante Moore, a 2023 recruit from Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High, reported a Notre Dame offer on Wednesday during the Irish recruiting blitz on St. Patrick’s Day.

 Detroit Free Press Photo/Kirthmon F. Dozier

The Notre Dame football program celebrated St. Patrick Day’s by showering 2023 recruits with attention.

The Irish coaching staff did so by sending #PotOfGold graphics to its top targets in the 2023 class, extending dozens of new scholarship offers to 2023 prospects and having conversations with as many of them as possible.

By Wednesday evening, 28 recruits in the 2023 class reported new offers from Notre Dame.

The list of new offers included the first quarterback offered in the class, Arch Manning. The son of Cooper, nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli and grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie, stepped into the spotlight as the starting quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He completed 117 of his 163 passes (71.8 percent) for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions as sophomore.

247Sports slates Manning as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class and No. 5 overall.

Notre Dame also offered 2023 quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High. 247Sports ranks Moore as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class and No. 12 overall. Moore threw for 1,434 yards and 23 touchdowns with three interceptions last season.

Ten of Notre Dame’s new offers went to recruits ranked among the top 100 in the 2023 class by 247Sports including No. 1 overall prospect Lebbeus Overton from Milton, Ga.

CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming was complimentary of Notre Dame’s decision to offer so many sophomores. The Irish entered Wednesday with 42 reported offers in the 2023 class prior to the offer spree.

“This is the final piece of the puzzle to get Notre Dame into the top five classes,” Lemming said. “It’s offering early and then you stay on top of them. At least once a week, build a rapport with the kids and you’ll see Notre Dame start to land some of these guys. By not offering early, you cut out one-third of the top kids nationally every year.

“It’s all about persistence, personality and early connections with the kids.”

Notre Dame's coaching staff built the suspense of Wednesday's #PotOfGold event with tweets hinting at something big coming earlier in the week. The Irish also added a commitment from 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham, a four-star recruit from Traverse City (Mich.) Central, Wednesday evening.

And it the middle of it all, Notre Dame's coaches danced. Watch below.

#PotOfGold offers

The following 2023 recruits reported new offers from Notre Dame on Wednesday. The first 10 players listed are ranked among the top 100 in their class according to 247Sports.

DE Lebbeus Overton; Milton (Ga.) High; No. 1 overall

QB Arch Manning; New Orleans Isidore Newman; No. 5 overall

QB Dante Moore; Detroit Martin Luther King; No. 12 overall

LB Jayvant Brown; Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High; No. 15 overall

DE Keldric Faulk; Highland Home (Ala.) High; No. 28 overall

DT Victor Burley; Warner Robins (Ga.) High; No. 33 overall

WR Deandre Moore; Las Vegas Desert Pines; No. 37 overall

WR Jalen Hale; Longview (Texas) High; No. 60 overall

S Derek Williams; New Iberia (La.) Westgate; No. 62 overall

CB Malik Muhammad; Bradenton (Fla). IMG Academy; No. 80 overall

RB Dalton Brooks; Shiner (Texas) High

WR Jaquaize Pettaway; Houston Langham Creek

WR Hykeem Williams; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan

DE Avion Carter; Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa

DE Keon Keeley; Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

LB Troy Ford; Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day

ROV Jaden Robinson; Lake City (Fla.) Columbia

CB Daylen Austin; Long Beach (Calif.) Poly

CB Kayin Lee; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

CB Caleb Presley; Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic

CB Jayvon Thomas; Dallas South Oak Cliff

CB Javien Toviano; Arlington (Texas) Martin

CB Ryan Yaites; Denton (Texas) Guyer

S Peyton Bowen; Denton (Texas) Guyer

S Daemon Fagan; Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

S Mikal Harrison-Pilot; Temple (Texas) High

S King Mack; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

S Isaac Smith; Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba

2023 Texas CB

2023 Texas WR

2023 Ga. DE

2023 Ga. LB

2023 Ga. CB

2023 Fla. S

2023 La. S

2023 Fla. LB

2023 Texas WR

2023 Texas CB

2023 Ga. DL

2023 Fla. CB

2023 Miss. S

2023 Mich. QB

2023 Fla. DE

2023 Texas DE

2023 Fla. LB

2023 Calif. CB

2023 Texas S

2023 Wash. CB

2023 Fla. S

2023 Texas RB

2023 Texas CB

2023 Nev. WR

2023 Ala. DE

2023 Fla. WR

2023 Texas S

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI