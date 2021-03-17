The Notre Dame football program celebrated St. Patrick Day’s by showering 2023 recruits with attention.
The Irish coaching staff did so by sending #PotOfGold graphics to its top targets in the 2023 class, extending dozens of new scholarship offers to 2023 prospects and having conversations with as many of them as possible.
By Wednesday evening, 28 recruits in the 2023 class reported new offers from Notre Dame.
The list of new offers included the first quarterback offered in the class, Arch Manning. The son of Cooper, nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli and grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie, stepped into the spotlight as the starting quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He completed 117 of his 163 passes (71.8 percent) for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions as sophomore.
247Sports slates Manning as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class and No. 5 overall.
Notre Dame also offered 2023 quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High. 247Sports ranks Moore as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class and No. 12 overall. Moore threw for 1,434 yards and 23 touchdowns with three interceptions last season.
Ten of Notre Dame’s new offers went to recruits ranked among the top 100 in the 2023 class by 247Sports including No. 1 overall prospect Lebbeus Overton from Milton, Ga.
CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming was complimentary of Notre Dame’s decision to offer so many sophomores. The Irish entered Wednesday with 42 reported offers in the 2023 class prior to the offer spree.
“This is the final piece of the puzzle to get Notre Dame into the top five classes,” Lemming said. “It’s offering early and then you stay on top of them. At least once a week, build a rapport with the kids and you’ll see Notre Dame start to land some of these guys. By not offering early, you cut out one-third of the top kids nationally every year.
“It’s all about persistence, personality and early connections with the kids.”
Notre Dame's coaching staff built the suspense of Wednesday's #PotOfGold event with tweets hinting at something big coming earlier in the week. The Irish also added a commitment from 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham, a four-star recruit from Traverse City (Mich.) Central, Wednesday evening.
And it the middle of it all, Notre Dame's coaches danced. Watch below.
St. Patrick would ride with these guys any day. ☘️#POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/Qx1RiCJykd— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) March 17, 2021
I never back down from a challenge, @ShaunCrawf20. ☘️#POTOFGOLD https://t.co/B3z3YI2JBK pic.twitter.com/skbusm8OiJ— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) March 17, 2021
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. ☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/UZHfMmsSJa— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 17, 2021
#PotOfGold offers
The following 2023 recruits reported new offers from Notre Dame on Wednesday. The first 10 players listed are ranked among the top 100 in their class according to 247Sports.
DE Lebbeus Overton; Milton (Ga.) High; No. 1 overall
QB Arch Manning; New Orleans Isidore Newman; No. 5 overall
QB Dante Moore; Detroit Martin Luther King; No. 12 overall
LB Jayvant Brown; Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High; No. 15 overall
DE Keldric Faulk; Highland Home (Ala.) High; No. 28 overall
DT Victor Burley; Warner Robins (Ga.) High; No. 33 overall
WR Deandre Moore; Las Vegas Desert Pines; No. 37 overall
WR Jalen Hale; Longview (Texas) High; No. 60 overall
S Derek Williams; New Iberia (La.) Westgate; No. 62 overall
CB Malik Muhammad; Bradenton (Fla). IMG Academy; No. 80 overall
RB Dalton Brooks; Shiner (Texas) High
WR Jaquaize Pettaway; Houston Langham Creek
WR Hykeem Williams; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan
DE Avion Carter; Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa
DE Keon Keeley; Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
LB Troy Ford; Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day
ROV Jaden Robinson; Lake City (Fla.) Columbia
CB Daylen Austin; Long Beach (Calif.) Poly
CB Kayin Lee; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
CB Caleb Presley; Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic
CB Jayvon Thomas; Dallas South Oak Cliff
CB Javien Toviano; Arlington (Texas) Martin
CB Ryan Yaites; Denton (Texas) Guyer
S Peyton Bowen; Denton (Texas) Guyer
S Daemon Fagan; Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
S Mikal Harrison-Pilot; Temple (Texas) High
S King Mack; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
S Isaac Smith; Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba
2023 Texas CB
#AGTG Extremely Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Notre Dame!!! #GoIrish #POTOFGOLD @CoachMickens @BobWager31 @Martin_Football pic.twitter.com/VI8ef4Q1wW— Javien (O)Toviano (@Jaaee2saucy_) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas WR
I just received my 24th offer to The University Of Notre Dame @dalex3333 @coachjohnking @CoachWritt @Lobo_Football @SkysTheLimitWR @drobalwayzopen @GPowersScout @HamiltonESPN @LemmingReport @BALLERSCHOICE1 @SWiltfong247 @EnloeClemons @adamgorney #coachmil 🟢🟡 #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/bNEg7YWlky— Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) March 17, 2021
2023 Ga. DE
Blessed to receive an offer from The university of Noter dame!! Go Irish ☘️ #POTOFGOLD @DemetricDWarren @kentuckyvb_13 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/qecREgirT8— Lebbeus Thomas Overton (@LebbeusO) March 17, 2021
2023 Ga. LB
#AGTG After a great talk with @Marcus_Freeman1 I am more than honored to say I received an offer from Notre Dame!☘️☘️ #POTOFGOLD #GoIrish @CoachBrianKelly @NDFootball @Cavalier_Sports @GoCavsFB pic.twitter.com/sItW6xfwi9— Troy Ford, Jr. (@TroyFordJr2) March 17, 2021
2023 Ga. CB
Blessed to receive offer from The University Of Notre Dame☘️#POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/e1azI2qCHY— Kayin Lee (@iamkayin1) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. S
Blessed to Receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame ☘️#GoIrish #PotofGold @CoachHarriott @Coach_OLeary @JO7_era @J_Nelson1 @larryblustein @OLIE_7 @NDFootball @TheCribSouthFLA @Rivalsfbcamps @STA_Football pic.twitter.com/otl9IrV4uf— King Mack (@kingmack2004) March 17, 2021
2023 La. S
AGTG 🙏🏽 Honor & blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame ❗️ #POTOFGOLD ☘️@ryantoine @skiez8wawg @PublicSKOOL_Bun @Coach_OLeary @JeritRoser @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/xCJqpKWEd4— Derek williams jr. 🏈❗️ (@derek2_williams) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. LB
Blessed to receive a offer from Norte Dame ☘️🟡@Marcus_Freeman1 @DB_BucksFB @247recruiting @SleeperAth1etes @ErikRichardsUSA pic.twitter.com/48gVNlUIgI— Jayvant💤 (@JayvantBrown) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas WR
After a great conversation with @dalex3333 I’m extremely honored to say I received an offer from Notre Dame!☘️#POTOFGOLD @Perroni247 @LCHS_CoachFish @Coach_Hannan pic.twitter.com/hCqY5AsEqp— JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY (@JAQUAIZE4) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas CB
After having a amazing talk with @CoachMickens I’m blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame 🍀#POTOFGOLD @simplyCoachO @FlightSkillz @DentonGuyer_FB @mike_gallegos16 pic.twitter.com/TlYsYOjyPc— Ryan Yaites (@ryan_yaites) March 17, 2021
2023 Ga. DL
Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame @CoachMikeElston @RobinsRecruits @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @robinsfootball1 #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/aGQauFKpYW— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. CB
Blessed to be offered by University of Notre Dame! #POTOFGOLD #FightingIrish☘️ @CoachMickens pic.twitter.com/UpzkM4UqbM— Malik Muhammad (@Returnof7) March 17, 2021
2023 Miss. S
I would like to first off thank God. And I am blessed to say I have received my third offer from the University of Notre Dame!!💛💚#POTOFGOLD @NDFootball @Coach_OLeary @DemetricDWarren @247Sports @CoachBrianKelly @Rivals_Singer @Rivalsfbcamps @DDashark pic.twitter.com/JtGeFzDYVv— Isaac Smith (@isaacdsmith) March 17, 2021
2023 Mich. QB
Extremely Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Notre Dame! ☘️ #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/52ctkUzlBu— Dante MOORE (@dantemoore05) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. DE
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer to The Prestigious University of Notre Dame☘️#fightingirish #goirish #StPatricksDay @CoachMikeElston @Marcus_Freeman1 @TomLoy247 @SWiltfong247 @mattfreemanISD @adamgorney @Rivals_Singer @KevinSinclair_ @ChadSimmons_ #POTOFGOLD ☘️ pic.twitter.com/hBDbweyE9g— 𝐊𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@keon_keeley) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas DE
After a amazing talk with @CoachMikeElston I am blessed to receive my 11th D1 offer from Notre Dame☘️!! #POTOFGOLD @THS_FB @FootballTascosa @NDFootball @806HsscConnect pic.twitter.com/cc9uP78SwD— avion carter (@avioncarter5) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. LB
Blessed to receive an offer from university of notre dame ☘️🟢@brianlallen55 @WoodleyJrJohn @CoachRyanBell @ChadSimmons_ @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/nsvHeJFBYP— Jaden Robinson (@Jaden__Robinson) March 17, 2021
2023 Calif. CB
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame ☘️!! Thank You #POTOFGOLD @CoachMickens pic.twitter.com/MvIv9XSFeE— DAYLEN AUSTIN 🦇. (@DaylenAustin4) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas S
Blessed to receive my 15th offer from the University of Notre Dame 🟡🔵 #POTOFGOLD ☘️@Coach_OLeary @_Recruit_Temple @247recruiting @NextLevelD1 @CoachStew_TTR @SkysTheLimitWR @BamPerformance pic.twitter.com/5ucoEcShqO— Mikal Harrison-Pilot (@MikalPilot) March 17, 2021
2023 Wash. CB
Blessed to have received my 10th offer from the University of Notre Dame🍀 #POTOFGOLD @NDFootball @CoachMickens @TomLoy247 @BrandonHuffman @ScottEklund @RyanClaryFSP @Murdock_02 @RFordFSP pic.twitter.com/GZUBjQEurn— Caleb Presley (@CalebPresley5) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. S
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University Of Notre Dame ☘️#blessed #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/cwNl9GWH6y— DaemonFagan (@FaganDaemon) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas RB
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame☘️💛💚#POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/TUXE9jnoSz— Dalton Brooks (@king_brooks25) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas CB
Extremely Thankful & Blessed to receive my 8th offer from the University of Notre Dame 🍀 #GGTG pic.twitter.com/hnlwmErPQu— Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas10) March 17, 2021
2023 Nev. WR
“May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.” Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame ☘️ #POTOFGOLD @CoachBrianKelly @dalex3333 @GregBiggins @bangulo @adamgorney @DHill39 @ticorod39 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/mmVbu7znlb— Mr.Moore 💰 (@TheDeandreMoore) March 17, 2021
2023 Ala. DE
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame‼️GO IRISH ☘️ @CoachMikeElston @TomLoy247 @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @DemetricDWarren @SquadronFB pic.twitter.com/IttvKZHes9— keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) March 17, 2021
2023 Fla. WR
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Notre Dame 🙏🏾💯🏈 @HamiltonESPN @JohnGarcia_Jr @StranFootball @DemetricDWarren @clintbrew247 @ABLichtenstein @JerryRecruiting @SleeperAth1etes @_5starathlete @Dalex3333 #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/u1WhYxx1kM— tha_boi.keem (@tha_boikeem) March 17, 2021
2023 Texas S
#AGTG After an amazing talk with @Coach_OLeary i am blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame #POTOFGOLD @mike_gallegos16 @coachrodneywebb @DentonGuyer_FB @ReedHeim pic.twitter.com/CypOWJvJxH— Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) March 17, 2021