Notre Dame nearly jumped the gun on 2020 offensive tackle Michael Carmody — the latest recruit to commit the Irish.
When a recruit verbally pledges to the Irish, head coach Brian Kelly often tweets “#WeAreND.” Kelly sent out the celebratory post on Sunday afternoon — a few hours before Carmody made his decision public on Twitter. Kelly’s tweet was quickly deleted.
Considering how the weekend went, Kelly’s quick trigger might be justified.
Mars (Pa.) Area’s Carmody became the third lineman in 24 hours to commit to the Irish. Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and offensive tackle Blake Fisher, both 2021 recruits, verbally pledged to Notre Dame on Saturday. All three are four-star recruits.
God. Country. Notre Dame. 🍀 #IrishBoundXX pic.twitter.com/YMghYbzIoj— Michael Carmody (@michaeltcarmody) June 16, 2019
As the younger brother of Irish redshirt freshman basketball guard Robby Carmody, Michael long considered Notre Dame as one of his favorite schools. After garnering an offer from the Irish on May 5, Carmody took a June 6-7 unofficial visit to South Bend.
That trip cemented the Irish as Carmody’s favorite, he said. The time spent with Irish players from the Pittsburgh, Pa. area — offensive linemen Josh Lugg, Andrew Kristofic and Robert Hainsey, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish — sold Carmody on Notre Dame. He then committed following his June 15-16 unofficial visit.
“They all seemed to have my personality,” Carmody told the Tribune. “It felt really right being with them. (Notre Dame) has always kind of been a special place in my heart. Growing up watching Notre Dame and having my brother there, it’s a really special place.
“Finally being there to talk with the guys and talk with the coaches a lot, it really felt like home to me.”
It once seemed like Carmody would follow his brother’s footsteps on the hardwood. Michael dropped football as a high school freshman to focus on basketball. It became clear that football was the answer, though, once Carmody sprouted physically. He's now at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds.
After Carmody returned to play tight end as a sophomore, Mars Area needed a right tackle. Carmody switched to the position as a junior and played his first season on the offensive line. Carmody’s limited experience makes him raw in a few areas, particularly in pass-protection.
With Carmody’s basketball background, though, his athleticism and quick feet are elite for an offensive lineman prospect. 247Sports recognized Carmody’s upside, ranking him as its No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 95 overall player. Rivals differs with 247Sports by slating Carmody as its No. 36 offensive tackle, but that could change with another promising season.
“Once he settles in, I think he’s the kind of guy that (offensive line) coach Jeff Quinn could really develop into an outstanding tackle or guard,” said Tom Lemming, a recruiting analyst for CBS Sports Network. “He’s versatile, so he could play anywhere on the line.
“He’s a big-time ballplayer with really good bloodlines, work ethic and everything else. With his frame, he will be well over 300 pounds.”
Enrolling early is off the table for Carmody, who hopes to finish his career on Mars Area’s basketball team. His 14.7 points and 16.2 rebounds per game last season led Mars Area to a 27-2 record and Pennsylvania Athletic Association 5A championship game appearance.
Rob Carmody, Michael’s father and head coach for basketball, said several Division I basketball programs wanted to offer Carmody. They backed off once Carmody’s football recruitment progressed and the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M and Penn State offered him.
“I have gotten pretty close with coach Quinn,” Michael said. “He is one of those guys where every time you see him, he gives you big handshake, hug and slaps you on the back.”
With plans to study engineering, Carmody aspires to become a designer of roller coasters. He spends his free time programming roller coaster simulations with a computer software called NoLimits.
Texas A&M’s engineering program alone enticed Carmody to take his only official visit to date there — which fell on May 31-June 2.
“I would say I know a lot more than the average person about roller coasters,” Carmody said. “It’s starting to get a bit hard with my size to fit in a lot of them. Whenever I can, I like to ride them. But I do more designing than I do riding.”
Notre Dame exits the weekend with 13 commits in its 2020 recruiting class and four in 2021. The Irish have two offensive linemen committed in both classes. Phoenix Pinnacle left tackle Tosh Baker and Carmody feature the 2020 group, while Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Greg Crippen and Fisher round out 2021.
Five four-star recruits on offense are committed to Notre Dame’s 2020 class: tight ends Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer, running back Chris Tyree, Baker and Carmody. Wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson is a four-star on 247Sports and five-star on Rivals. Quarterback commit Drew Pyne is a three-star on 247Sports and a four-star on Rivals.
247Sports and Rivals now ranks the class No. 5 and No. 6 nationally, respectively.
“Everything that the other offensive linemen have told me about Quinn,” said Carmody, “it’s really awesome to hear. How consistent he is, he always comes in with the same enthusiasm every day.
“I’m very excited to get out there and be coached by him.”
#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/G7yxs7OXGI— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) June 16, 2019
This one is HUGE!! Welcome to the family brother‼️☘️☘️☘️ #irishbouNDXX #OLU https://t.co/kCF6Lodzo5— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) June 16, 2019
We’re building something☘️🤯 #IrishBouNDXX https://t.co/IK5eKS9D9s— Tosh Baker (@tdbakes) June 16, 2019
Pittsburgh ➡️ Notre Dame Congrats @michaeltcarmody https://t.co/J12mnODXin— Andrew Kristofic (@AKristofic21) June 16, 2019
