The three-day early signing period for the 2021 recruiting class began Wednesday morning.
Notre Dame has signed 23 of its 24 verbal commits in the class. The one exception, running back pledge Logan Diggs, still could sign with the Irish. But he is considering LSU after receiving a scholarship offer from the Tigers last Wednesday. Diggs announced Wednesday night that he will not sign until February.
The Irish also signed Ron Powlus III, the local product from Penn High and son of the former Notre Dame quarterback. He held scholarship offers from Kentucky, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Buffalo.
Cornerback Ceyair Wright and running backs Donovan Edwards, Audric Estime and Byron Cardwell also are being pursued by Notre Dame. Wright and Cardwell plan to sign in February. Edwards is not expected to land with the Irish. Estime, who is verbally committed to Michigan State, might delay his signing to February.
