Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More's Jack Bech, an athlete in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

ATH JACK BECH, 6-2, 215; LAFAYETTE (LA.) ST. THOMAS MORE

Junior stats: 91 catches for 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 108 wide receiver, No. 708 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 17 tight end.

Notable offers: LSU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Texas, Harvard, Princeton.

Below are junior highlights of Bech via Hudl.

