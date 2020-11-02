A 2021 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jack Bech, who decommitted from Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
• ATH JACK BECH, 6-2, 215; LAFAYETTE (LA.) ST. THOMAS MORE
Junior stats: 91 catches for 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 108 wide receiver, No. 708 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 17 tight end.
Notable offers: LSU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Texas, Harvard, Princeton.
Below are junior highlights of Bech via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame! #goirish 💚 @BrianPolian pic.twitter.com/lFACvNvZfY— Jack Bech (@jackbech7) October 30, 2020