A 2021 tight end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Mitchell Evans.
• TE MITCHELL EVANS, 6-7, 240; WADSWORTH (OHIO) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 19 tight end, No. 479 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 28 tight end.
Notable offers: Michigan State, Louisville, Indiana, Iowa State, UCF.
Below are junior highlights of Evans via Hudl.
Extremely excited to announce that I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame ‼️‼️@CoachBrianKelly @CoachJeffQuinn @BrianPolian @CoachJ_Mc @T_Rees11 @NDFootball @SWiltfong247 @247Sports @WHSgrizzliesFB pic.twitter.com/QfJtIYLlGN— Mitchell (@mitch14football) June 30, 2020