Wadsworth (Ohio) High's Mitchell Evans, a three-star tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

A 2021 tight end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Mitchell Evans.

TE MITCHELL EVANS, 6-7, 240; WADSWORTH (OHIO) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 19 tight end, No. 479 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 28 tight end.

Notable offers: Michigan State, Louisville, Indiana, Iowa State, UCF.

Below are junior highlights of Evans via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels