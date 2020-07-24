Brenen Thompson

Spearman (Texas) High's Brenen Thompson, an athlete in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Brenen Thompson.

ATH BRENEN THOMPSON, 5-10, 165; SPEARMAN (TEXAS) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 10 athlete, No. 144 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma.

Below are sophomore highlights of Thompson via Hudl.

