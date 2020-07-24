A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Brenen Thompson.
• ATH BRENEN THOMPSON, 5-10, 165; SPEARMAN (TEXAS) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 10 athlete, No. 144 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma.
Below are sophomore highlights of Thompson via Hudl.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Norte Dame☘️ @WittenAaron @CoachLT39 #AGTG #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/rmfIXdyesa— Brenen Thompson (@BrenenT11) July 24, 2020