A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Anthony Lucas.
• DE ANTHONY LUCAS, 6-5, 279; SCOTTSDALE (ARIZ.) CHAPARRAL
Sophomore stats: 29 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 strongside defensive end, No. 104 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma.
Below are sophomore highlights of Lucas via Hudl.
God. Country. Notre Dame. Thankful for an offer from the Universiry of Notre Dame. #GoIrish @ChapfootballAZ @CoachZoo90 pic.twitter.com/pjHg9qqlWo— Anthonylucas2022 (@Anthonylucas201) July 9, 2020