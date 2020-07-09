Anthony Lucas

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral's Anthony Lucas, a defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Anthony Lucas.

DE ANTHONY LUCAS, 6-5, 279; SCOTTSDALE (ARIZ.) CHAPARRAL

Sophomore stats: 29 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games. 

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 strongside defensive end, No. 104 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma.

Below are sophomore highlights of Lucas via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels