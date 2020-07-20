Derrick Moore

Baltimore St. Frances Academy's Derrick Moore, a four-star defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

DE DERRICK MOORE, 6-4, 245; BALTIMORE ST. FRANCES ACADEMY

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 strongside defensive end, No. 42 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars. 

Notable offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma.

Below are sophomore highlights of Moore via Hudl.

