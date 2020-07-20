A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Derrick Moore.
• DE DERRICK MOORE, 6-4, 245; BALTIMORE ST. FRANCES ACADEMY
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 strongside defensive end, No. 42 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma.
Below are sophomore highlights of Moore via Hudl.
Beyond blessed🙏🏾 to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️ #GoIrish @CoachMikeElston @CoachMessay pic.twitter.com/3QKyWfAL7B— 🎱 (@Big8DMoore) July 20, 2020