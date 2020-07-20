Mykel Williams

Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway's Mykel Williams, a four-star defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Mykel Williams.

DE MYKEL WILLIAMS, 6-5, 255; COLUMBUS (GA.) HARDAWAY

Sophomore stats: 57 tackles, 10 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in nine games. 

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 defensive tackle, No. 44 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars.

Notable offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Williams via Hudl.

