A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Mykel Williams.
• DE MYKEL WILLIAMS, 6-5, 255; COLUMBUS (GA.) HARDAWAY
Sophomore stats: 57 tackles, 10 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in nine games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 defensive tackle, No. 44 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Williams via Hudl.
BLESSED TO RECEIVE OFFER #30 FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME ☘️🙏🏾 #AGTG #GoIrish @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/8fPw5pM3mg— Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) July 20, 2020