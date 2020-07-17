Devon Jackson

Omaha (Neb.) Burke's Devon Jackson, a four-star linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Devon Jackson.

LB DEVON JACKSON, 6-2, 200; OMAHA (NEB.) BURKE

Sophomore stats: 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one blocked punt and a blocked field goal in eight games. 

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 outside linebacker, No. 134 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars. 

Notable offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas State.

Notre Dame connection: Irish freshman wide receiver Xavier Watts played with Jackson at Burke.

Below are sophomore highlights of Jackson via Hudl. 

