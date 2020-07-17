A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Devon Jackson.
• LB DEVON JACKSON, 6-2, 200; OMAHA (NEB.) BURKE
Sophomore stats: 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one blocked punt and a blocked field goal in eight games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 outside linebacker, No. 134 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas State.
Notre Dame connection: Irish freshman wide receiver Xavier Watts played with Jackson at Burke.
Below are sophomore highlights of Jackson via Hudl.
I am blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame @Coach_Lea @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/w0JXmXvrQv— Devon Jackson (@DevontheJet402) July 17, 2020