A Stanford baseball commit reported a Notre Dame football offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at 2022 linebacker Robby Snelling.
• LB ROBBY SNELLING, 6-5, 200; RENO (NEV.) MCQUEEN.
Sophomore stats: 79 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 27 outside linebacker.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Stanford (commit), Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona and Ole Miss.
Below are sophomore highlights of Snelling via Hudl.
