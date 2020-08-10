Offer Report helmet and cleats

A player picks up a helmet during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game in 2017.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A Stanford baseball commit reported a Notre Dame football offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at 2022 linebacker Robby Snelling.

• LB ROBBY SNELLING, 6-5, 200; RENO (NEV.) MCQUEEN.

Sophomore stats: 79 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 27 outside linebacker.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Stanford (commit), Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona and Ole Miss.

Below are sophomore highlights of Snelling via Hudl.

