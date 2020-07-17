Sebastian Cheeks

Evanston (Ill.) Township's Sebastian Cheeks, a four-star linebacker in the 2022 class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Sebastian Cheeks.

LB SEBASTIAN CHEEKS, 6-2, 200; EVANSTON (ILL.) TOWNSHIP

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 outside linebacker, No. 138 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Iowa State, Boston College.

Below are sophomore highlights of Cheeks via Hudl.

