A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Sebastian Cheeks.
• LB SEBASTIAN CHEEKS, 6-2, 200; EVANSTON (ILL.) TOWNSHIP
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 outside linebacker, No. 138 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Iowa State, Boston College.
Below are sophomore highlights of Cheeks via Hudl.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame 🍀#goirish @Coach_Lea @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @JoshHelmholdt pic.twitter.com/tj24lF6Utw— Sebastian Cheeks (@SebastianCheeks) July 17, 2020