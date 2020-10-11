A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jake Taylor.
• OL JAKE TAYLOR, 6-6, 275; LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 25 offensive tackle, No. 241 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 33 offensive tackle.
Notable offers: Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Arizona.
Below are sophomore highlights of Taylor via Hudl.
After a great phone call with @CoachJeffQuinn I am thrilled to received an offer from @NDFootball #GoIrish @bangulo @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @GregBiggins @rivalsmike @702HSFB @NVPrepReport @RyanWright @TomLoy247 @BishopGormanFB @NFsoCrucial @megatronnie pic.twitter.com/sCaq0YD3sw— Jake Taylor (@JakeTaylor_79) October 11, 2020