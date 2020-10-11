Jake Taylor

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Jake Taylor, an offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jake Taylor.

OL JAKE TAYLOR, 6-6, 275; LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 25 offensive tackle, No. 241 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 33 offensive tackle.

Notable offers: Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Arizona.

Below are sophomore highlights of Taylor via Hudl.  

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels