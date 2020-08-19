A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Ty Chan.
• OL TY CHAN, 6-5, 265; GROTON (MASS.) LAWRENCE ACADEMY
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 38 offensive tackle.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 26 offensive tackle, No. 177 overall.
Notable offers: Penn State, Nebraska, Boston College, Syracuse.
Below are sophomore highlights of Ty Chan via Hudl.
After a great talk with @CoachJeffQuinn, i’m excited to announce that i have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame, thank you to all the coaches on the staff for such a great opportunity! #GoIrish @LASpartansFB @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/2WiXdg5H6R— Ty Chan (@chansanity5) August 19, 2020