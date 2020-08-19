Ty Chan

Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy's Ty Chan, an offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Ty Chan.

OL TY CHAN, 6-5, 265; GROTON (MASS.) LAWRENCE ACADEMY

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 38 offensive tackle. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 26 offensive tackle, No. 177 overall.

Notable offers: Penn State, Nebraska, Boston College, Syracuse.

Below are sophomore highlights of Ty Chan via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels