A 2022 quarterback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Gavin Wimsatt.
• QB GAVIN WIMSATT, 6-3, 200; OWENSBORO (KY.) HIGH
Sophomore stats: 143 completions on 256 pass attempts for 2,075 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions; 70 carries for 471 yards and 11 scores in 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 dual-threat quarterback, No. 37 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 50 overall.
Notable offers: Kentucky, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, TCU, Louisville.
Notre Dame connection: Wimsatt is the first 2022 quarterback to report a scholarship offer from the Irish.
Below are sophomore highlights of Wimsatt via Hudl.
Blessed to Receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame💚#WeAreND @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly @SrHighFootball pic.twitter.com/U1XNO1jyku— Gavin Wimsatt (@GavinWimsatt) August 18, 2020