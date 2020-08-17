Gavin Wimsatt

Owensboro (Ky.) High's Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday,

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 quarterback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Gavin Wimsatt.

QB GAVIN WIMSATT, 6-3, 200; OWENSBORO (KY.) HIGH

Sophomore stats: 143 completions on 256 pass attempts for 2,075 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions; 70 carries for 471 yards and 11 scores in 11 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 dual-threat quarterback, No. 37 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 50 overall.

Notable offers: Kentucky, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, TCU, Louisville. 

Notre Dame connection: Wimsatt is the first 2022 quarterback to report a scholarship offer from the Irish.

Below are sophomore highlights of Wimsatt via Hudl. 

