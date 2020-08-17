Steven Angeli

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Steven Angeli, a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

Another 2022 quarterback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Steven Angeli.

QB STEVEN ANGELI, 6-3, 210; ORADELL (N.J.) BERGEN CATHOLIC

Sophomore stats: 30 completions on 49 pass attempts for 372 yards with two touchdowns and an interception; 36 rushes for 221 yards and a score in nine games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 16 pro-style quarterback, No. 379 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars.

Notable offers: LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State. 

Notre Dame connection: Angeli's great uncle, played tackle for the Irish and was part of their 1943 national championship team.

Below are sophomore highlights of Angeli via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels