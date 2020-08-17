Another 2022 quarterback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Steven Angeli.
• QB STEVEN ANGELI, 6-3, 210; ORADELL (N.J.) BERGEN CATHOLIC
Sophomore stats: 30 completions on 49 pass attempts for 372 yards with two touchdowns and an interception; 36 rushes for 221 yards and a score in nine games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 16 pro-style quarterback, No. 379 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State.
Notre Dame connection: Angeli's great uncle, played tackle for the Irish and was part of their 1943 national championship team.
Below are sophomore highlights of Angeli via Hudl.
WOW!!! After a great conversation with @T_Rees11, I am extremely blessed and honored to have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame ☘️! #GoIrish @CoachBrianKelly @bccoachvito @EQBcoach pic.twitter.com/kY5d1oWnPt— Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) August 18, 2020