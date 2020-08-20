Jaydon Blue

Houston Klein Cain's Jaydon Blue, a running back in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Photo provided

A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaydon Blue.

RB JAYDON BLUE, 5-10, 205; HOUSTON KLEIN CAIN

Sophomore stats: 205 carries for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns; 15 catches for 108 yards in 10 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 running back, No. 69 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 1 running back, No. 53 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas.

Below are sophomore highlights of Blue via Hudl.

