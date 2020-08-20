A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaydon Blue.
• RB JAYDON BLUE, 5-10, 205; HOUSTON KLEIN CAIN
Sophomore stats: 205 carries for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns; 15 catches for 108 yards in 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 running back, No. 69 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 1 running back, No. 53 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas.
Below are sophomore highlights of Blue via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an Offer from The University Of Notre Dame! #GoIrish☘️ @KLEINCAINFB @COACHJCLANCY @RoSimonJr @MikeRoach247 @Perroni247 @samspiegs @CoachLT39 @BrianPolian @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/GTVEt4Fmv5— 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) August 20, 2020