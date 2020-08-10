A former Michigan commit reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Myles Rowser.
• S MYLES ROWSER, 6-0, 185; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 safety.
Rivals ranking: Four-star cornerback.
Notable offers: Michigan (decommit), Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Rowser via Hudl.
Honor and a privilege to receive an offer to continue my academic and athletic career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/4glljPtxCW— gho$t . (@MylesRowser) August 11, 2020