A former Michigan commit reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Myles Rowser.

• S MYLES ROWSER, 6-0, 185; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 safety.

Rivals ranking: Four-star cornerback.

Notable offers: Michigan (decommit), Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Rowser via Hudl.

