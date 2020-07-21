A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Darrius Clemons.
• WR DARRIUS CLEMONS, 6-3, 195; PORTLAND (ORE.) WESTVIEW
Sophomore stats: 42 catches for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 19 wide receiver, No. 168 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota.
Below are sophomore highlights of Clemons via Hudl.
Excited to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Notre Dame @CoachBrianKelly @dalex3333 pic.twitter.com/igvoukebX9— Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) July 21, 2020