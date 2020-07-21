Darrius Clemons

Portland (Ore.) Westview's Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Darrius Clemons. 

WR DARRIUS CLEMONS, 6-3, 195; PORTLAND (ORE.) WESTVIEW

Sophomore stats: 42 catches for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 19 wide receiver, No. 168 overall. 

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota.

Below are sophomore highlights of Clemons via Hudl.

