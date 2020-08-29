Offer Report Defensive Line Pinstripes

Former Notre Dame defensive linemen Jerry Tillery (99), Julian Okwara (42), Jonathan Bonner (55) and Khalid Kareem (53) take the field during the Syracuse game at Yankee Stadium in 2018.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2023 defensive end prospect reported a Notre Dame offers Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Missouri’s Samuel M’Pemba.

• DE SAMUEL M’PEMBA, 6-3, 213; ST. LOUIS LADUE HORTON WATKINS.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 1 weakside defensive end.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan and Missouri.

Below are freshman highlights of M’Pemba via Hudl.

