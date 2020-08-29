A 2023 defensive end prospect reported a Notre Dame offers Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Missouri’s Samuel M’Pemba.
• DE SAMUEL M’PEMBA, 6-3, 213; ST. LOUIS LADUE HORTON WATKINS.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 1 weakside defensive end.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan and Missouri.
Below are freshman highlights of M’Pemba via Hudl.
🙏🏿Blessed to Receive an Offer from @CoachMikeElston to 💚🤍💛💙— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) August 29, 2020
THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME@CoachBrianKelly @JohnHough__ @GSV_STL @AllenTrieu @SkysTheLimitWR @Es_academy @JoshHelmholdt 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/JNmGCvvk4L