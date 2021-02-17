A sophomore running back committed to Florida State reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Cedric Baxter Jr.
• RB CEDRIC BAXTER JR., 6-0, 195; ORLANDO (FLA.) EDGEWATER
Sophomore stats (via MaxPreps): 85 carries for 426 yards and two touchdowns; seven catches for 114 yards.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 running back, No. 36 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Florida State (commit), Auburn, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Below are sophomore highlights of Baxter via Hudl.
✞— Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) February 17, 2021
Extremely blessed to receive a offer from The University of Notre Dame ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0APWinp8FL