Offer Report Running Backs 2020

Notre Dame running backs Kyren Williams (23) and Chris Tyree (25) celebrate a Tyree touchdown run against Syracuse in 2020.

 USA TODAY Photo/Matt Cashore

A sophomore running back committed to Florida State reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Cedric Baxter Jr.

• RB CEDRIC BAXTER JR., 6-0, 195; ORLANDO (FLA.) EDGEWATER

Sophomore stats (via MaxPreps): 85 carries for 426 yards and two touchdowns; seven catches for 114 yards.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 running back, No. 36 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Florida State (commit), Auburn, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Below are sophomore highlights of Baxter via Hudl.

