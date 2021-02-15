Offer Report defense tackle 2020 Clemson

A second sophomore safety reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Caleb Downs.

• S CALEB DOWNS, 6-0, 185; HOSCHTON (GA.) MILL CREEK.

Sophomore stats (via Gwinnett Daily Post): 65 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions incIuding two returned for touchdowns; three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 safety, No. 14 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Florida, North Carolina and Miami.

Below are sophomore highlights of Downs via Hudl.

