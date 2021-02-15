A second sophomore safety reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Caleb Downs.
• S CALEB DOWNS, 6-0, 185; HOSCHTON (GA.) MILL CREEK.
Sophomore stats (via Gwinnett Daily Post): 65 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions incIuding two returned for touchdowns; three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 safety, No. 14 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Florida, North Carolina and Miami.
Below are sophomore highlights of Downs via Hudl.
#AGTG, After a great conversation with @Coach_OLeary I am beyond blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame @NDFootball #GoIrish #goirish pic.twitter.com/xGMtDGVlj7— Caleb Downs (@caleb_downs2) February 15, 2021