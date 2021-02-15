A sophomore safety from Georgia reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Michael Daugherty.
• S MICHAEL DAUGHERTY, 6-0, 170; GRAYSON (GA.) HIGH.
Sophomore stats (via MaxPreps): 46 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 safety.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oregon and USC.
Below are sophomore highlights of Daugherty via Hudl.
WOAH 🤯— Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) February 15, 2021
Blessed to Receive a(n) Offer from Notre Dame 🍀 . @CoachMickens pic.twitter.com/sfDincCfFJ