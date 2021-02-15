Offer Report defensive celebration 2019 New Mexico

A sophomore safety from Georgia reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Michael Daugherty.

• S MICHAEL DAUGHERTY, 6-0, 170; GRAYSON (GA.) HIGH.

Sophomore stats (via MaxPreps): 46 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 safety.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oregon and USC.

Below are sophomore highlights of Daugherty via Hudl.

