Prophet Brown

Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail's Prophet Brown, a 2021 athlete, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Jan. 30.

 Photo provided

A 2021 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Prophet Brown. 

ATH PROPHET BROWN, 5-11, 180; ELK GROVE (CALIF.) MONTEREY TRAIL

Junior stats: 64 carries for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns; 17 catches for 343 yards and five touchdowns; 17 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions in 12 games.

Rivals ranking: Three stars. 

247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: USC, Michigan, Utah, Nebraska, Arizona State. 

Below are junior highlights of Brown via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.