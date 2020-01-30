A 2021 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Prophet Brown.
• ATH PROPHET BROWN, 5-11, 180; ELK GROVE (CALIF.) MONTEREY TRAIL
Junior stats: 64 carries for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns; 17 catches for 343 yards and five touchdowns; 17 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions in 12 games.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: USC, Michigan, Utah, Nebraska, Arizona State.
Below are junior highlights of Brown via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️ 1️⃣0️⃣✈️@BrianPolian @NDFootball @NickyV05 @dpeloqu1 pic.twitter.com/yjvfIQ9oqR— Prophet Brown🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) January 30, 2020
