A 2020 cornerback reported a Notre Dame offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Collin Gamble, the first recruit to add an Irish offer this month.
• CB COLLIN GAMBLE, 5-10, 185; ARGYLE (TEXAS) LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Junior stats: 42 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 12 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 103 CB, No. 1,180 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 48 CB.
Notable offers: Texas Tech, Duke, California, Kansas, Michigan.
Notre Dame connection: Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian and defensive coordinator Clark Lea visited Gamble's school during the evaluation period on April 29.
#AGTG Honored to say that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/gbgZuVCHhz— collin gamble (@thecollingamble) July 16, 2019
