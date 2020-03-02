Dreyden Norwood

Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside's Dreyden Norwood, a cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2021 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Dreyden Norwood.

CB DREYDEN NORWOOD, 6-0, 175; FORT SMITH (ARK.) NORTHSIDE

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 19 cornerback, No. 239 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 46 athlete.

Notable offers: Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas. 

Below are junior highlights of Norwood via Hudl. 

