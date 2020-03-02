A 2021 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Dreyden Norwood.
• CB DREYDEN NORWOOD, 6-0, 175; FORT SMITH (ARK.) NORTHSIDE
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 19 cornerback, No. 239 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 46 athlete.
Notable offers: Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas.
Below are junior highlights of Norwood via Hudl.
Blessed and honored to receive a offer from University of Notre Dame!🙏 pic.twitter.com/vduoirAjYQ— Dreyden Norwood (@DreydenNorwood) March 2, 2020
