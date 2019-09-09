A junior cornerback from Georgia reported a Notre Dame offer Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jordan Hancock.
• CB JORDAN HANCOCK, 6-1, 165; SUWANEE (GA.) NORTH GWINNETT.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 30 cornerback.
247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Florida, Iowa, Pittsburgh, N.C. State and UCF
Below are sophomore highlights of Hancock via Hudl. The second video includes highlights from the first two games of Hancock’s junior season.
All Glory To God..— Jordan Hancock (@JordanHancock_7) September 9, 2019
Blessed To Receive An Offer From
The University of Notre Dame..#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MHCUSbjzyu
