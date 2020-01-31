Notre Dame extended its first scholarship offer to a 2023 recruit on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Brenan Vernon.
• DE BRENAN VERNON, 6-5, 245; MENTOR (OHIO) HIGH
Freshman stats: 45 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, three tackles for a loss and two sacks in 11 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Michigan, Kentucky, Duke, Indiana, Kent State.
Notre Dame connection: Vernon visited for Notre Dame's Nov. 16 home game against Navy last season.
Below are freshman highlights of Vernon via Hudl.
So very thankful to recieve an offer from the university of Notre Dame! Huge thanks to @CoachMikeElston and rest of the staff!#fightingirish💛💙💚 pic.twitter.com/sPYKfYtriY— Brenan Vernon (@brenanvernon) January 31, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.