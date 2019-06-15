A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame offer after participating in ND's Lineman's Challenge recruiting camp. ND Insider takes a closer look at Cade Denhoff.
• DE CADE DENHOFF, 6-5, 225; LAKELAND (FLA.) CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Sophomore stats: 95 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across 11 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A
Notable offers: Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Virginia.
Notre Dame connection: Denhoff impressed enough in Saturday's recruiting camp to earn an offer from the Irish.
Below are sophomore highlights of Denhoff via Hudl.
After a GREAT visit and camp I am honored and blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame!!!#AGTG #GoIrish @coachd_dub @joneal39 @OBallcoach @H2_Recruiting @DaRealMarc @247Sports @Rivals @HamiltonESPN @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/HOMOCzWhU1— Cade Denhoff (@cade_denhoff) June 15, 2019
