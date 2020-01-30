A 2022 defensive end landed a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Shemar Stewart.
• DE SHEMAR STEWART, 6-6, 235; OPA LOCKA (FLA.) MONSIGNOR PLACE
Sophomore stats: 48 tackles, 15 sacks, two tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 1 strongside defensive end, No. 1 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon.
Below are sophomore highlights of Stewart via Hudl.
