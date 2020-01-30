A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Morice Blackwell.
• LB MORICE BLACKWELL, 6-1, 190; ARLINGTON (TEXAS) MARTIN
Junior stats: 128 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, two interceptions, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal in 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 26 outside linebacker, No. 363 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulsa.
Below are junior highlights of Blackwell via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame @BrianPolian @Coach_Lea #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/foo6ZRIty7— 8 T E E N (@Mor_iceB) January 31, 2020
