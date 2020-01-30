Morice Blackwell

Arlington (Texas) Martin's Morice Blackwell, a 2021 linebacker, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Jan. 30. 

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Morice Blackwell. 

LB MORICE BLACKWELL, 6-1, 190; ARLINGTON (TEXAS) MARTIN

Junior stats: 128 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, two interceptions, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal in 13 games. 

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 26 outside linebacker, No. 363 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars. 

Notable offers: Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulsa.

Below are junior highlights of Blackwell via Hudl. 

