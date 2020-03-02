A 2021 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Khari Gee.
• S KHARI GEE, 6-3, 185; ATLANTA WOODWARD ACADEMY
Junior stats: 58 tackles, six pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 28 safety.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 8 safety, No. 218 overall.
Notable offers: Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon.
Below are junior highlights of Gee via Hudl.
✞.— Khari Gee (@KhariGee) March 2, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame ☘️.. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lup0d89rcL
