Atlanta Woodward Academy's Khari Gee, a safety in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship on Monday.

A 2021 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Khari Gee. 

S KHARI GEE, 6-3, 185; ATLANTA WOODWARD ACADEMY

Junior stats: 58 tackles, six pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 28 safety.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 8 safety, No. 218 overall. 

Notable offers: Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon. 

Below are junior highlights of Gee via Hudl. 

