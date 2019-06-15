Now two 2021 tight ends hold Notre Dame offers. ND Insider takes a closer look at Sam Hart, who joined Cane Berrong as an Irish target on Saturday.
• TE SAM HART, 6-5, 225; AURORA (COLO.) CHEROKEE TRAIL
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 14 TE, No. 362 overall
Rivals ranking: N/A
Notable offers: Ohio State, Colorado, USC, Penn State, Texas.
Notre Dame connection: Hart impressed enough in ND's recruiting camp, Lineman's Challenge, on Saturday to leave with an Irish offer.
Below are sophomore highlights of Hart via Hudl.
After an amazing visit I am so thankful and excited to say I have just received an offer from Notre Dame!! Thank you so much @CoachBrianKelly @CoachChipLong @CoachJeffQuinn @coachjajczyk @warriorqbcoach @SICATHLETES #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/tnuqBAamCB— Sam Hart (@sam_hart82) June 15, 2019
