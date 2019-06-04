A 2021 wide receiver who starred at Notre Dame’s Sunday Night Football camp this past weekend reported a Notre Dame offer Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Deion Colzie.
• WR DEION COLZIE, 6-4, 193; ATHENS (GA.) ACADEMY.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 8 wide receiver.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Virginia.
Notre Dame connection: Prior to attending Sunday’s camp, Colzie had previously visited Notre Dame for the Ball State game last year and a spring practice in March.
Below are sophomore highlights of Colzie via Hudl.
Truly blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame 🍀! #GoIrish @TEwracademy @AthensAcademyFB @ChadSimmons_ @dalex3333 pic.twitter.com/YjYnGDbTcU— Deion Colzie (@almightydeion_) June 4, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.