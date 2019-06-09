Jay Brunelle

Wide receiver Jay Brunelle catches a pass during one on one drills at the Irish Invasion football camp Sunday, June 9 at Notre Dame.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

Jay Brunelle reported a Notre Dame offer following his impressive performance at Sunday's Irish Invasion camp. ND Insider takes a closer look at the 2020 wide receiver. 

WR JAY BRUNELLE, 6-1, 200; SHREWSBURY (MASS.) ST. JOHN'S HIGH

Junior stats: 70 catches for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 154 WR, No. 970 overall.

Rivals: Three stars

Notable offers: Michigan, Boston College, West Virginia. 

Notre Dame connection: Before attending Sunday's camp, Brunelle took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for its Feb. 23 junior day. 

Below are junior highlights of Brunelle via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

