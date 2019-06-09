Jay Brunelle reported a Notre Dame offer following his impressive performance at Sunday's Irish Invasion camp. ND Insider takes a closer look at the 2020 wide receiver.
• WR JAY BRUNELLE, 6-1, 200; SHREWSBURY (MASS.) ST. JOHN'S HIGH
Junior stats: 70 catches for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 154 WR, No. 970 overall.
Rivals: Three stars
Notable offers: Michigan, Boston College, West Virginia.
Notre Dame connection: Before attending Sunday's camp, Brunelle took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for its Feb. 23 junior day.
Below are junior highlights of Brunelle via Hudl.
Worked hard for this one. Proud to say I have received an offer from the University Of Notre Dame ☘️ @CoachBrianKelly @BrianPolian @NDFootball #IrishBouNDXX pic.twitter.com/g0dVU0I7b4— JAY BRUNELLE¹ (@jabrunie) June 10, 2019
