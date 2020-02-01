A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kaden Saunders.
• WR KADEN SAUNDERS, 5-10, 165; WESTERVILLE (OHIO) SOUTH
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Nebraska.
Notre Dame connection: Saunders landed the offer during his junior day visit. He also visited on June 19, 2019 and for the Oct. 12 home game against USC.
Below are sophomore highlights of Saunders via Hudl.
Ohio wide receiver Kaden Saunders (2022) just landed a #NotreDame scholarship offer during his junior day visit, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/rW7F96FX8P— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) February 1, 2020
