Notre Dame didn't hide its interest in Steve Angeli.
The junior from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic was one of the first two quarterbacks in the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Irish last August. Angeli took the Irish up on that offer and gave Notre Dame his verbal commitment Thursday night.
Rivals rates Angeli as a four-star recruit and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class. 247Sports slates Angeli as a three-star prospect and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback.
In a six-game junior season, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Angeli completed 68 of his 115 pass attempts (59.1 percent) for 919 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. His 44 carries netted a loss of one yard and three touchdowns.
But the interest from college coaches far outweighed Angeli's statistical output. He compiled offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State and others throughout his recruitment.
“He’s very accurate and has good arm strength,” said recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. “He can throw the deep ball. He has all the tools to be a real good one. He’s definitely one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
“He’s a student of the game and really works hard to improve his game. This is the type of quarterback who can turn into a Heisman Trophy candidate with good coaching.”
Angeli made his first trip to Notre Dame’s campus in December for a self-guided tour. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the NCAA putting its recruiting calendar into a seemingly unending dead period since last spring. The dead period, which prevents college coaches from hosting recruits on campus and hitting the road to visit their school, was recently extended through at least May 31.
That didn’t prevent Notre Dame from wrapping up a quarterback recruitment that included only four offers. Angeli and four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt received the first two offers on the same day last August. Notre Dame offered Ty Simpson, a four-star recruit who recently committed to Alabama, in late January. The Irish also offered Drew Allar a week prior to Angeli’s commitment.
The commitment from Angeli could allow Notre Dame to build some recruiting momentum in the 2022 class, which has slowly picked up steam to start the year. The Irish have added four commitments — defensive ends Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira, running back Jadarian Price and Angeli — since January for an eight-man class.
“(Angeli) has a great personality,” Lemming said. “When you get a quarterback this early, he can work on other offensive players to get them to Notre Dame.”
247Sports slates Notre Dame’s 2022 class at No. 6 nationally. Rivals ranks it seventh.
