CB Chance Tucker, 6-1, 180; Encino (Calif.) Crespi Carmelite
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 39 cornerback.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 52 cornerback, No. 657 overall.
Notable numbers: 58 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a blocked field goal; 13 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games as a junior last season. Crespi Carmelite did not play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: Aug. 17, 2003.
First scholarship offer: BYU.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “After my visit there (in July) and then the next call I had with (defensive coordinator Clark) Lea and (cornerbacks coach Mike) Mickens.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “To cherish the moments that you have. The past 10 months have been rough, because I haven’t been able to do much. So I wish I would have cherished the moments that I had with all my friends and family before that. You never know what could happen. Nobody knew that a pandemic was going to take over the world.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Focused.
Best player I’ve played against: Virginia Tech cornerback commit D.J. Harvey (2021 class) and uncommitted cornerback Ceyair Wright (2021 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “I’m a very happy person. I’m always smiling and trying to make people laugh. I’m pretty goofy. It’s funny.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Last Christmas” — Ariana Grande.
Most controversial opinion: “I like bleu cheese. Bleu cheese is one of my favorite things to go with foods.
Dream job (other than the NFL): “Owning my own business or real estate, but I also like animals, too. So maybe something to do with animals.”
NFL player comparison: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
Freshman year expectations: “If I can and put in the work, to play early. Try to fit in with the team and learn from everybody that was there before me and my coaches. And to compete, get on the field and contribute.”
Favorite thing about football: “Getting a pick or big hit. Just absolutely dominating someone.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Baseball.
Sports idol: Kobe Bryant and Usain Bolt.
Preferred social media: Instagram.
Favorite musician/band: NBA YoungBoy.
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite movie: “Black Panther.”
Celebrity crush: Kylie Jenner.
How many times have you watched Rudy? Once.
Most used emoji: 😭