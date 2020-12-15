JoJo Johnson

Merrillville (Ind.) High's JoJo Johnson, a three-star cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 24.

 Photo courtesy of Merrillville (Ind.) High

CB JoJo Johnson, 5-11, 180; Merrillville (Ind.) High

Rivals ranking: Three stars.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 47 wide receiver, No. 677 overall.

Notable numbers: 44 catches for 810 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 carries for 152 yards and three scores across 11 games this season.

Enrolling early? No.

Birthday: June 30, 2003.

First scholarship offer: Ball State.

Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When I was talking to (Notre Dame cornerbacks) coach (Mike) Mickens about when they were possibly going to offer me.”

What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “I took going on recruiting visits for granted and actually learning stuff. Since COVID, you can’t really go on visits. So you can’t build a relationship that’s in person. Everything is really over the phone.”

One word to describe Brian Kelly: Motivational.

Best player I’ve played against: Westfield (Ind.) High wide receiver Jackson Wasserstrom (2022 class).

Most interesting fact about myself: “I’m very down-to-earth. I like having conversations with people.”

Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Close” — Ella Mai.

Most controversial opinion: “Ranch dressing goes on pizza. Ranch goes on anything, to be honest.”

Dream job (other than the NFL): Sports broadcaster.

NFL player comparison: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Freshman year expectations: “To be on the Jim Thorpe Award list and to be an All-American.”

Favorite thing about football: “Playing alongside your brothers.”

What’s your best sport other than football? Track.

Sports idol: Former Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester.

Preferred social media: Instagram.

Favorite musician/band: Rod Wave.

Favorite TV show: “Martin.”

Favorite movie: “Black Panther.”

Celebrity crush: Rihanna.

How many times have you watched Rudy? “My dad forced me to watch it when I was younger, so that would be one. Probably three times.”

Most used emoji: 💀