CB JoJo Johnson, 5-11, 180; Merrillville (Ind.) High
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 47 wide receiver, No. 677 overall.
Notable numbers: 44 catches for 810 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 carries for 152 yards and three scores across 11 games this season.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: June 30, 2003.
First scholarship offer: Ball State.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When I was talking to (Notre Dame cornerbacks) coach (Mike) Mickens about when they were possibly going to offer me.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “I took going on recruiting visits for granted and actually learning stuff. Since COVID, you can’t really go on visits. So you can’t build a relationship that’s in person. Everything is really over the phone.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Motivational.
Best player I’ve played against: Westfield (Ind.) High wide receiver Jackson Wasserstrom (2022 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “I’m very down-to-earth. I like having conversations with people.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Close” — Ella Mai.
Most controversial opinion: “Ranch dressing goes on pizza. Ranch goes on anything, to be honest.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Sports broadcaster.
NFL player comparison: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Freshman year expectations: “To be on the Jim Thorpe Award list and to be an All-American.”
Favorite thing about football: “Playing alongside your brothers.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Track.
Sports idol: Former Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester.
Preferred social media: Instagram.
Favorite musician/band: Rod Wave.
Favorite TV show: “Martin.”
Favorite movie: “Black Panther.”
Celebrity crush: Rihanna.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “My dad forced me to watch it when I was younger, so that would be one. Probably three times.”
Most used emoji: 💀