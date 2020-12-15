DE Devin Aupiu, 6-5, 225; Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 30 outside linebacker, No. 410 overall.
Notable numbers: 62 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt in 16 games as a junior last season. Pacifica did not play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrolling early? Yes.
Birthday: July 7, 2003.
First scholarship offer: USC.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When I got to know the commits on the team that I will be playing for the next four years.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “It actually made me realize how much I really love football and how much it is actually in my life. Not being able to play football was huge on me this year. It kind of sucked. But it made me realize that I want to play this game until I no longer can.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Winner.
Best player I’ve played against: Oregon State freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson (2020 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “That I’m black and Samoan. Not too many people know that I’m Samoan.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Lonely” — Akon.
Most controversial opinion: “I put ketchup on everything, including rice.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Real estate investor.
NFL player comparison: Washington Football Team defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
Freshman year expectations: “To get in, learn the system and get a feel for everything. Then improve so much that I’m able to get on the field and contribute. If not that season, then the next season.”
Favorite thing about football: “The brotherhood. Everyone I’ve met through football is a majority of my friends.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Basketball.
Sports idol: Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.
Preferred social media: TikTok.
Favorite musician/band: J Cole.
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things.”
Favorite movie: “Brother Bear.”
Celebrity crush: Beyoncé.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “I don’t think I’ve watched it.”
Most used emoji: 😂