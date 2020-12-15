DE Jason Onye, 6-5, 262; Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 44 strongside defensive end.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 42 weakside defensive end, No. 708 overall.
Notable numbers: 68 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles across nine games as a junior last season. Bishop Hendricken did not play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: Dec. 4, 2002.
First scholarship offer: Michigan.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “After the bowl game against Iowa State. I just watched it and the energy was crazy. After that, I wanted to be a part of that.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “There’s not enough time in life. Do what helps you. Life is all about bettering yourself and put your best foot forward. It just taught me how to better my time and to make myself better.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Resilient.
Best player I’ve played against: Michigan offensive tackle commit Giovanni El-Hadi (2021 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: He didn’t play football until his sophomore year of high school.
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Havana” — Camila Cabello.
Most controversial opinion: “Pineapples belongs on pizza.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Orthopedic surgeon.
NFL player comparison: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive ends Stephon Tuitt and TJ Watt.
Freshman year expectations: “I want to go in there and get bigger, faster. I want to be the best player that I can be when I get to Notre Dame. I want to learn the playbook fast and do everything fast. I just want to understand things first and adjust to the speed of college football. Get some time.”
Favorite thing about football: “The competitiveness about it. Especially on defense, you are with your brothers. Being with your guys on defense and fighting, I love the camaraderie and competitiveness about it.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Basketball.
Sports idol: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Preferred social media: Twitter.
Favorite musician/band: Drake.
Favorite TV show: “Money Heist.”
Favorite movie: “Paddington.”
Celebrity crush: Alexa Demie.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “I don’t know if I should say this, but I really haven’t watched it yet.”
Most used emoji: 😭