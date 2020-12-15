DE Will Schweitzer, 6-4, 225; Los Gatos (Calif.) High
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 30 weakside defensive end.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 31 outside linebacker, No. 459 overall.
Notable numbers: 130 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, 21 quarterback hurries and three interceptions; eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in 14 games as a junior last season. Los Gatos did not play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrolling early? Yes.
Birthday: Aug. 21, 2002.
First scholarship offer: University of California.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When I really started evaluating schools and what I looked for when I saw the academic portion of it, the tradition of winning there and also the faith aspect. Growing up in a faithful household, I thought that was really cool.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “Definitely that you can’t take anything for granted. Thinking that you are for sure going to have a senior season, and then to have it all taken away, it really makes you be grateful for what you have and love. So make sure you appreciate it, because it can all go in a second and you never know when.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: “Detailed. He’s really focused. He loves to win. That’s one thing I know about coach Kelly: he loves winning more than anything. And he appreciates every win.”
Best player I’ve played against: Oregon wide receiver commit Troy Franklin (2021 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “I’ve moved around a lot. I lived in a different country, England. I lived in Chicago, so I know what the Midwest is like a little bit. I’ve lived in California. So I like to say I’m pretty adaptable, and that’s why I think coming to Notre Dame should be smooth for me.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Teenage Dream” — Katy Perry.
Most controversial opinion: “Ghosts are real.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): “I want to go to Chicago and work somewhere in business.”
NFL player comparison: Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller.
Freshman year expectations: “Get bigger, stronger and faster, and become the best football player as I can. Try to get on the field as fast as I can.”
Favorite thing about football: “Probably hitting people. I love that. It’s so satisfying. Besides that, being a part of the team. The brotherhood it creates, it’s truly something special that I don’t think a lot of sports have.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Baseball.
Sports idol: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Preferred social media: Snapchat.
Favorite musician/band: Jason Aldean.
Favorite TV show: “Friday Night Lights.”
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans.”
Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “Up until I committed, six or seven. Since then, three.”
Most used emoji: 😂