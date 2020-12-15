DT Gabriel Rubio, 6-6, 295; Saint Peters (Mo.) Lutheran
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 9 defensive tackle, No. 106 overall.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 defensive tackle, No. 149 overall.
Notable numbers: Rubio only played in four games this fall. He recorded 117 tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal across 13 games as a junior last season. He started both ways during his four-year varsity career.
Enrolling early? Yes.
Birthday: July 9, 2003.
First scholarship offer: Louisville.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “Whenever I first visited (for a 2018 recruiting camp).”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “Nothing is set in stone and nothing is guaranteed. You always have to fight to make sure that tomorrow will be guaranteed. You never know. One day you could be playing on the field. Then someone you know gets COVID, you get contact traced and then you are out. Then everyone on your team gets contact traced along with you. Then there goes two weeks, or if you are in the playoffs, there goes the rest of your season. So you just have to be careful and know that tomorrow is guaranteed. Make it through every day. You have to make sure you challenge yourself with it, because no one else will.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: “Committed. Committed to the team. Committed to the guys on the team, their well-being and the coaches. He’s one of those type of guys who won’t go anywhere. He will probably stay at Notre Dame for the rest of his coaching career.”
Most interesting fact about myself: “I can cook better than anyone else in the Notre Dame recruiting class.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “I don’t think there’s an embarrassing song, but when I was younger I used to listen to Beyoncé.
Most controversial opinion: “Firefighters are better than every other emergency service.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Firefighter paramedic.
NFL player comparison: Former NFL defensive linemen Reggie White and John Randle.
Freshman year expectations: “I really, really want to get a starting position at the defensive tackle spot. I’m going to make sure I’m going to do everything that I can to accomplish that. And if I can’t, then I’ll just soak up as much information as possible and keep bettering myself so I can make that dream a reality.”
Favorite thing about football: “Laying out and absolutely destroying guys who have the ball."
What’s your best sport other than football? Track (shot put and discus).
Sports idol: Former NFL defensive linemen Reggie White and John Randle.
Preferred social media: Twitter.
Favorite musician/band: Earth, Wind & Fire.
Favorite TV show: The Mandalorian.
Favorite movie: “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Celebrity crush: Beyoncé.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “I’ve lost count. Almost every other weekend at least for like five straight months, that’s all we watched.”
Most used emoji: 😂