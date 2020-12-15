K Josh Bryan, 6-0, 185; Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon
Rivals ranking: Two stars.
247Sports ranking: Two stars, No. 9 kicker, No. 2,901 overall.
Chris Sailer kicking ranking: Six stars, No. 1 kicker.
Notable numbers: 54-of-61 on extra points and 11-of-19 on field goals with a long of 44 yards across 16 games as a junior last season. Sierra Canyon did not play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: Sept. 9, 2002.
First scholarship offer: Army.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When (kicking trainer) Chris Sailer sent me a text that said Notre Dame is looking for a kicker (approximately a year ago).”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “How to use my time wisely throughout the day and spending more time with family, because that is super important.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Dedicated.
Best player I’ve played against: Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe (2020 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: He’s a three-sport athlete (football, baseball and soccer) and half-British.
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” — Joji.
Most controversial opinion: “Chick-fil-A is overrated.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Sports physician.
NFL player comparison: Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.
Freshman year expectations: “I’m assuming Jonathan Doerer is going to kick, but if I can get kickoff (duties), I guess that would be one goal ideally.”
Favorite thing about football: Friendships and fan support.
What’s your best sport other than football? Baseball.
Sports idol: Michael Jordan.
Preferred social media: Instagram.
Favorite musician/band: John Mayer.
Favorite TV show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight.”
Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie and Gal Gadot.
How many times have you watched Rudy? Once.
Most used emoji: 👍🏻