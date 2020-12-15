Joshua Bryan

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon's Joshua Bryan, a place-kicker in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 17.

 Photo provided by Joshua Bryan

K Joshua Bryan, 6-0, 180; Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon

Rivals ranking: Two stars.

247Sports ranking: Two stars, No. 9 kicker, No. 2,901 overall.

Chris Sailer kicking ranking: Six stars, No. 1 kicker.

Notable numbers: 54-of-61 on extra points and 11-of-19 on field goals with a long of 44 yards across 16 games as a junior last season. Sierra Canyon did not play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enrolling early? No.

Birthday: Sept. 9, 2002.

First scholarship offer: Army.

Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When (kicking trainer) Chris Sailer sent me a text that said Notre Dame is looking for a kicker (approximately a year ago).”

What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “How to use my time wisely throughout the day and spending more time with family, because that is super important.”

One word to describe Brian Kelly: Dedicated.

Best player I’ve played against: Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe (2020 class).

Most interesting fact about myself: He’s a three-sport athlete (football, baseball and soccer) and half-British.

Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” — Joji.

Most controversial opinion: “Chick-fil-A is overrated.”

Dream job (other than the NFL): Sports physician.

NFL player comparison: Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Freshman year expectations: “I’m assuming Jonathan Doerer is going to kick, but if I can get kickoff (duties), I guess that would be one goal ideally.”

Favorite thing about football: Friendships and fan support.

What’s your best sport other than football? Baseball.

Sports idol: Michael Jordan.

Preferred social media: Instagram.

Favorite musician/band: John Mayer.

Favorite TV show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight.”

Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie and Gal Gadot.

How many times have you watched Rudy? Once.

Most used emoji: 👍🏻