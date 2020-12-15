LB Prince Kollie, 6-2, 208; Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 16 outside linebacker, No. 239 overall.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 outside linebacker, No. 91 overall.
Notable numbers: 109 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, two sacks and an interception; 181 carries for 1,562 yards and 26 touchdowns and 13 catches for 290 yards and three scores across 11 games this season.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: March 1, 2003.
First scholarship offer: Virginia.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “After a Zoom meeting.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “I’ve learned that God is good all the time.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Guru.
Best player I’ve played against: Tennessee Tech sophomore wide receiver Demetrien Johnson (2019 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “I’m a people person.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Loud and Heavy” — Cody Jinks.
Most controversial opinion: “(Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): FBI agent.
NFL player comparison: Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
Freshman year expectations: “Make the team.”
Favorite thing about football: “Being a headhunter.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Basketball.
Sports idol: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Preferred social media: Instagram.
Favorite musician/band: Rod Wave.
Favorite TV show: “I don’t have one.”
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side.”
Celebrity crush: “I don’t have one.”
How many times have you watched Rudy? Once.
Most used emoji: 😂
Disclaimer: Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea taking the head coaching job at Vanderbilt could result in Kollie changing or delaying his decision. Lea played a major role in landing Kollie's verbal commitment in August. Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are among schools that have offered him a scholarship.