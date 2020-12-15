Caleb Johnson

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Caleb Johnson, an offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on Nov. 19.

 Photo courtesy of Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic.

OL Caleb Johnson, 6-7, 290; Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 33 offensive tackle.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 29 offensive tackle, No. 261 overall.

Notable numbers: Helped running back Jamarian Samuel rush for 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns on 151 carries in an 11-game season.

Enrolling early? Yes.

Birthday: March 17, 2002.

First scholarship offer: UAB.

Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “Probably the middle of the Zoom call (with the coaching staff in November). Before that, we already had a conversation with my parents. We were pretty set on Notre Dame. But in the middle of the Zoom call, I was like, ‘You know what, yeah, this is the place where I want to go.’ I made the decision shortly after.”

What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “Hanging out with friends and family is a blessing. Don’t take it for granted, because stuff can go crazy at any time.”

One word to describe Brian Kelly: “Worker. I see their program as blue collar and hard work in and out.”

Best player I’ve played against: Clemson defensive end commit Cade Denhoff (2021 class).

Most interesting fact about myself: “I’m a gun enthusiast. I very much like guns. I like taking them apart and putting them together.”

Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Firework” — Katy Perry.

Most controversial opinion: “Florida football is bigger than Texas football.”

Dream job (other than the NFL): “I really like selling stuff, so selling a product that I know in and out.”

NFL player comparison: San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Freshman year expectations: “Get my 40 time to 5.1, 5.2 (seconds). Get up to at most 310 (pounds), but not a bad 310. I do not want that. If it’s possible, maybe get some playing time. But if not, then just do the best that I can in practice and work hard.”

Favorite thing about football: “That you are cheered and awarded for hitting and breaking people’s will.”

What’s your best sport other than football? Basketball.

Sports idol: His father, Aaron Johnson, who briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Preferred social media: Instagram.

Favorite musician/band: Tyler Childers, Johnny Cash and Whiskey Myers.

Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad.”

Favorite movie: “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Celebrity crush: Zendaya.

How many times have you watched Rudy? “It’s kind of engrained in you, that and ‘Hoosiers.’ Especially if you grew up in Indiana. So it’s a lot. More than I can remember.”

Most used emoji: 😂