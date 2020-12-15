OL Joe Alt, 6-8, 285; Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 21 offensive tackle, No. 179 overall.
Notable numbers: Helped running back Hunter Karlson record 1,190 rushing yards across six games this season.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: Feb. 28, 2003.
First scholarship offer: Minnesota.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “The second I stepped on campus (in June).”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “You have to prepare yourself and constantly be ready. You don’t really know when your next game, your next practice and the end is going to be. We were told that we were going to have a spring season. We got told in the middle of September that our game was going to be in two weeks. So if I hadn’t been doing the training and running, I don’t think I would have been prepared for that first game. Being able to stick with that, I was able to be ready for that first game.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: “Knowledgeable. I think he understands the game better than a majority of the head coaches out there.”
Best player I’ve played against: Minnesota defensive end commit Deven Eastern (2021 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “I’m the youngest of five.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Baby Shark” — Pinkfong.
Most controversial opinion: “I don’t like beverages cold. I think a lukewarm beverage is the best. I tried microwaving a glass of water once with how cold it was.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Boat captain in South Florida.
NFL player comparison: His father, John Alt, a longtime starting offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Freshman year expectations: “Trying to get as big as possible and ready for the offensive line. I know there’s been talk about me playing a sixth O-lineman-tight end position in heavy packages. Whatever they need me to do. But the main focus for me is to get bigger and get ready.”
Favorite thing about football: “Competition. I love competing. I know football is a team game, but for me mentally, it’s being able to beat the person across from you every single play.
What’s your best sport other than football? Basketball.
Sports idol: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Preferred social media: Instagram.
Favorite musician/band: Eric Church.
Favorite TV show: “The Office.”
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers.”
Celebrity crush: Transformers 1 and 2 Megan Fox.
How many times have you watched Rudy? Once.
Most used emoji: 😂