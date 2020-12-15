OL Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 315; Clarkston (Mich.) High
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 4 offensive guard, No. 67 overall.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 offensive guard, No. 93 overall.
Notable numbers: 85 pancakes/knockdowns on offense and 78 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 24 quarterback hurries, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception on defense across eight games this season. Helped Clarkston rush for 231.5 yards per game and seven yards per carry. He started both ways in every game and never allowed a sack during his four-year varsity career.
Enrolling early? Yes.
Birthday: June 25, 2002.
First scholarship offer: Michigan State.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “I knew as a kid probably when I was like five years old talking to my grandpa. I made him a promise that I was going to go there when I was five. Then when he got sick about a year ago, I promised him I was going to go there not thinking that I actually was. Everything kind of fell into place, and I wanted to go there. A month before my commitment, I actually knew that I was going to go there.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “You’ve got to be humbled with what you have and not what you don’t have. To make the most out of your time. COVID gave everybody a lot of time. I’ve used that time with my family. Also with the weight room, but mostly I got to spend time with my family that I haven’t in a long time. Which was a good thing and a positive thing that came out of this.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: “Aggressive. He doesn’t back down from anything. He’s fierce. He’s hungry. He wants to be the best.”
Best player I’ve played against: Kentucky freshman defensive lineman Justin Rogers (2020 class).
Most interesting fact about myself: “I love being in the outdoors and hunting. I love food, too.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver.
Most controversial opinion: “I believe there are mythical creatures out there that we don’t know about. AKA the Megalodon. He’s out there.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): Comedian or sports spokesperson.
NFL player comparison: Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson.
Freshman year expectations: “Come in ready to go, make an impact right away with the football team and hopefully start as a true freshman.”
Favorite thing about football: “It’s my getaway. All the hatred, backstabbing and bad stuff, it gets me away and I can take all my anger out that I can’t do in school or in public. I can release it on the field against somebody and beat the crap out of them for 48 to 60 minutes without getting in trouble.”
What’s your best sport other than football? Wrestling.
Sports idol: Former boxer Muhammad Ali.
Preferred social media: Instagram.
Favorite musician/band: AC/DC.
Favorite TV show: Hawaii Five-0.
Favorite movie: Rocky IV.
Celebrity crush: Kylie Jenner.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “Probably like 100 times.”
Most used emoji: